2 shot, 1 dead Sunday night in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting Sunday night in West Palm Beach that took the life of one man and injured another person.
Investigators said the two men were shot along the 1800 block of North Tamarind Ave. around 10 p.m.
Both were taken to the hospital, but one man did not survive.
The names of the victims have not been released.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call West Palm Beach police or Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS (8477).
