Volunteers bring supplies to victims of Hurricane Dorian on Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line ship

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- On Saturday morning, the Grand Celebration docked at the Port of Palm Beach after sailing to the Bahamas to provide support to the victims of Hurricane Dorian.
On board were hundreds of first responders, doctors, nurses and volunteers from Palm Beach County. They helped bring much needed supplies to the devastated island.
After spending 24-hours in Freeport, the Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line returned home with more than 1,100 Bahamian residents who evacuated after Hurricane Dorian, the Major Category 5 storm stalled over Grand Bahama.
This was the first shop to dock at the harbor following the storm. It was loaded with more than 225,000 pounds of supplies and food.
The CEO of the cruise line said the ship was a beacon of hope for many people still suffering.
“Grand Bahama is home to us and we knew it was the right thing to do; they needed help,” said Oneil Khosa. “The situation on Grand Bahama is bad, the island needs help and the people need help.”
First responders helped deliver a baby Friday in Freeport, which Khosa said signifies hope and progress for the island.
