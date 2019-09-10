Audit report released on West Palm Beach travel expenses

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.-- The Office of the Inspector General has released its audit report on the city of West Palm Beach's travel expenses.
The audit centers around $800,000 and areas that were considered questionable costs.
The Inspector General says it focused mostly on travel expenses from October, 2015 until April, 2019.
It found that more than $777,000 involved the use of the city's purchasing card. Although the report says the expenses may have been for legitimate city business, using the card violated the purchasing card program policy and procedures.
The report says there were unnecessary expenses such as upgrades and not having proper documentation or receipts for expenses.
Part of the recommendation is for the city to provide training on the current or revised purchasing card policy to all card holders.
In the report, the city says it will consider the recommendation and findings.
READ THE REPORT BELOW:
