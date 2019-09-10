Background checks needed for delivery workers, Palm Beach County commissioner says

A Palm Beach County Commissioner wants to see action after two disturbing arrests involving delivery men.
Commissioner Robert Weinroth wants to require background checks for people who deliver appliances and furniture to customers' homes.
He plans to bring up this proposal at Tuesday's county commission meeting.
Last month, Jorge Lachazo was arrested in connection with the killing of a Boca Raton woman after he delivered a new washer and dryer from Best Buy to her home.
And deputies arrested Richard Fisher, a City Furniture deliveryman who's accused of attacking a Greenacres woman during a furniture delivery.
