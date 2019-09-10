Credit card skimmer found at Okeechobee County convenience store

The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office is urging residents to be careful before swiping their credit cards.
The warning comes after the sheriff's office said a credit card skimmer was found at a local convenience store.
Officials did not name the store where the skimmer was discovered.
The sheriff's office is offering the following tips so you don't become a victim:
-Look at the credit card slot. If it looks different from the other card readers at the station, it might be a setup for a credit card skimming fraud.
-Before sliding your card, tug on the reader to ensure it is securely attached; skimmers will easily pop off with little effort.
-Look for tamper-evident stickers. Check to see if someone has tried to pry the sticker off or the door is open or if the lock itself is broken.
-Block the view of pinhole cameras. They are so small and are sometimes used in conjunction with credit card skimmers to capture footage of customers entering their PIN number on debit cards.
-Use the pump closest to the cashier. Criminals are less likely to apply credit card skimmers so close to the attendant. Even if you are close to the cashier still be wary of skimmers, tamper-evident stickers and pinhole cameras.
-When in doubt, Use cash. If cash isn’t available, go inside the store and pay the cashier.
-Check your bank or credit card statements to make sure the charges are correct.
-If you find your credit card or debit card has been skimmed, call your credit card company or bank immediately. Also, contact law enforcement.
