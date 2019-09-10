Dogs rescued from the Bahamas arrive in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Thirty-one dogs from Nassau arrived by airplane in Fort Pierce Monday.
The stray dogs were brought to make room in Bahamian shelters for animals left homeless by Hurricane Dorian.
According to officials, the dogs arrived with health certificates and will head to North Florida under the care of the Nassau Humane Society.
They will be quarantined at first for safety reasons and then offered for adoption.
