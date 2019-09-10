Local restaurant owners, skilled workers and power company partnering to help rebuild Grand Bahama

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — You’ll rarely find Kristy Gould without her tools.
“It’s very necessary, electric runs everything,” she said.
Gould is an electrician and carpenter trade and it’s those skills that are leading her to her biggest job yet.
“It’s pretty incredible to see so many willing to stop their lives to go help some other lives that need it so much,” she said.
In less than 48 hours Gould is hoping to board a cruise ship from the Port of Palm. Beach to Freeport with 350 other skilled workers, mending what Hurricane Dorian destroyed.
“We provide hope and hospitality,” Thierry Beaud said.
Beaud a Palm Beach County restauranteur is helping lead the charge. He’s partnered with other local business owners to take supplies and skilled workers by cruise ship to help rebuild Grand Bahama. So far they’ve raised $500,000, they’re hoping to double that in order to lease the ship for 30 days.
“FPL pledged some relief workers to start things like that and one after the other and rebuild and then encourage the community around us to do the same,” Beaud said.
It’s an unlikely hat for him, but one he plans to wear as long as it’s needed.
“Once people can see what we can do and what great relief we can provide then we can get more and stay there longer and as long as it takes,” he said.
Beaud says they’re still looking for equipment and skilled workers to join the mission. For more information, you can contact them at https://www.bahamasreliefcruise.org .
