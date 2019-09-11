Health advisory lifted for all but 1 Palm Beach County beach

By WPTV Webteam | September 11, 2019 at 10:54 AM EDT - Updated September 11 at 10:54 AM

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla.-- It's safe to go back in the water in Palm Beach County for almost all county beaches.

The exception is Ocean Inlet Park.

Due to bacteria levels higher than acceptable, the water has been graded as poor and the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County has issued a health advisory for the beach.

All other beaches are in the good range.

Date of Sample: 9/9/2019

Ocean Inlet Park: Ocean Ridge

Enterococci 80

Water Quality: Poor

Status: Advisory

