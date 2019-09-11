Memorial ceremonies in Palm Beach County & Treasure Coast for Sept. 11

Port St. Lucie is holding a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the city’s civic center at 8:30 a.m.
9/11 ceremonies in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast
Delray Beach
9/11 Ceremony at Atlantic Community High School 8:30 a.m. 2455 W Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach. Please join the DBPD Criminal Justice Academy at Atlantic Community High School, along with the schools JROTC program, for their annual 9/11 tribute ceremony.
Palm Beach State College campuses
Lake Worth campus: Titled “United We Stand,” the ceremony, hosted by Student Activities, takes place from 9 to 11 a.m. on the public safety building lawn. A moment of silence will occur at 11 a.m. Participants can create a paper chain, where they can either write the names of people or first responders who lost their lives or write a message of thanks, hope or how they will contribute to unifying our country. The Student Government Association will hand out American flags and serve light refreshments.
Palm Beach Gardens campus: Titled “Remember the Fallen,” the event, presented by Student Activities and the Veterans Resource Center, takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at the Amphitheater. Keynote speaker will be Sen. Bobby Powell. Other participants include city of Palm Beach Gardens Mayor Mark Marciano and members of the Palm Beach Gardens Fire and Police Departments and the U.S. Navy.
Boca Raton campus: The ceremony, hosted by the Veterans Club, will be held at 8:30 a.m. at the 9/11 ceremonial bench in the courtyard outside the cafeteria. A local high school will present and retire colors (flags). There will also be a donation table to collect items for care packages to be sent to current veterans serving overseas.
Belle Glade campus: The ceremony, presented by Student Activities, will be held from 8:30 to 9 a.m. at the flagpole. A moment of silence will occur at 8:46 a.m.
Loxahatchee Groves campus: The ceremony, presented by Student Activities, will be held at 8:30 a.m. in LGA 139. A moment of silence will occur at 8:46 a.m. In addition, the campus will live stream the “9/11 Reflection” video on plasma screens throughout the campus.
Village of Wellington
9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Patriot Memorial. The community is invited to join Wellington's Council at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, to honor the victims of 9/11 with a remembrance ceremony at Wellington's Patriot Memorial, located next to Village Hall at 12198 Forest Hill Boulevard. The Village Council will make remarks and lay a wreath for those lost and affected by the attacks. The Palm Beach Central High School Choir will also participate.
MARTIN COUNTY
Palm City
September 11 Memorial Event at the Peter & Julie Cummings Library 2551 SW Matheson Avenue, Palm City 7:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m. A special outdoor presentation honoring the anniversary of 9/11 with a candlelight vigil. Presented by USA 9/11 First Responders.
Stuart
United Way of Martin County is holding our Day of Caring volunteer event on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Martin County Fairgrounds. We’re going to hold a brief service in observance of Sept. 11 and then volunteers will be working on several different service projects on site. Registration required.
ST. LUCIE COUNTY
Fort Pierce
The City of Fort Pierce will hold a memorial service to honor CeeCee Ross Lyles who perished on Flight 93 when it crashed in a Pennsylvania field during the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 11 at the Liberty Garden located at 600 N. Indian River Drive. The ceremony honoring Lyles is held annually at the site where a life-sized bronze statue of the Fort Pierce native overlooks the Indian River. Born and raised in Fort Pierce, Lyles attended Fort Pierce Westwood High School and later served six years as a Fort Pierce Police Officer. In 2000, she moved to Fort Myers to pursue her dream of being a flight attendant. The event is open to the public and will honor all those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001. For more information, please call 772.467.3000.
Port St. Lucie
9/11 Remembrance Ceremony 8:30 a.m. at the Civic Center 9221 S.E. Civic Center Place.The Port St. Lucie Civic Center invites the public to attend the September 11th Remembrance Ceremony. The theme for this year is: “Sacrifice and Service”. The ceremony will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, adjacent to the 9/11 monument on the Front Plaza of the Civic Center. Inclement weather will move the event inside. After the ceremony, guests are invited for a reception with light fare in the Lobby. The St. Lucie County Fire District, Port St. Lucie Police Department, St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, and St. Lucie Fire District Honor Guard Pipes and Drums Band will assist with the ceremonies.
Schedule8:46 a.m. - Bell tolls for AA Flight 11 that crashed into North Towers of the World Trade Center9:03 a.m. - Bell tolls for UA Flight 175 that crashed into South Tower of the World Trade Center9:15 a.m. - Closing Ceremonial Honors by SLC County Fire District Honor Guard and Other AuxiliaryRefreshments served until 10 a.m.9:37 a.m. - Bell tolls for AA Flight 77 that crashed into the Pentagon10:03 a.m. - Bell tolls for UA Flight 93 that went down in Shanksville, PABell toll times per the 9/11 Memorial Museum, New York, NY.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY
Sebastian
Sebastian Police Department/Patriot Day Remembrance: Please join us September 11 at 8:35 a.m. at Riverview Park at US-1 &, Co Rd 512, to honor and remember those who lost their lives on September 11th 2001.
