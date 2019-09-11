Small plane crash at Boca Raton Airport, one person taken to hospital

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a small plane crash at the Boca Raton Airport Wednesday morning.
The FAA said a Piper PA28 single-engine aircraft with two people on board crashed shortly after takeoff around 10:30 a.m.
The Boca Raton Airport Authority said as soon as the plane took off, the pilot alerted the control tower there was some type of problem.
The pilot was trying to circle back to the runway but instead crashed in a parking lot behind a hangar for a company called Reliable Jet Maintenance. The aircraft may have hit a tree, a spokesperson said.
Video from Chopper 5 showed the Piper smashed up with its tail and nose sheared off, and covered in white foam. Part of a mangled wing and other debris were located several feet away near a tree.
One adult was taken to Delray Medical Center as a trauma alert, fire officials said. The other person on board was treated at the scene for a minor injury.
Airport Road is now closed between the Cinemark movie theater and NW 40th St., according to police.
