Trash piles up for weeks at Boynton Beach apartment complex 500 Ocean

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - Weeks of trash are piled up at Boynton Beach apartment complex and residents of 500 Ocean are fed up with the problem.
"We love it here," said Janine Young.
Young has lived at 500 Ocean for 10 months, but she said the last few weeks she has had problems with trash piling up.
She showed FOX 29 the trash area next to her apartment. The two bins were overflowing with garbage and the compacting room was almost full to the ceiling with bags of trash.
Young said the trash dumpsters were so full that the city could not empty them. "This has happened with the overflow three to four times," she said.
She worries about the health risk after seeing a room full of trash.
The 500 Ocean property management company said the city had not picked up the complex’s trash since before Hurricane Dorian. The city did send trucks to collect trash on Tuesday night.
Young said she hopes this does not become an issue again.
