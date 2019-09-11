11-year-old Jupiter boy gathering, donating backpacks for Dorian victims

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Eleven-year-old Cade Frye has homework to do, but before he does it, he's sorting through a backpack. It's not his own but for kids in the Bahamas.
Cade who lives in Jupiter heard about the devastation Hurricane Dorian left behind.
"I want to do something to help the Bahamas," said Cade.
He told his parents he wanted to donate backpacks to kids.
"It's an easy way to distribute and pack the stuff into and easy for people to carry," said Cade.
Before you know it, Cade was receiving backpacks from all over the country.
Last weekend Cade, his family and friends went to the Bahamas to personally deliver almost 200 backpacks
"There was a group of boys with their mother. So we had loaded all of our stuff onto the truck. I went to the truck to get some backpacks. And once we gave out the backpacks, we took a picture with them, and then the mother came up to us and said this is all we have left."
Cade's mother, Amanda Frye says he is continuing his mission, hoping to go to the Bahamas again this weekend with filled backpacks.
"Toys, snacks toiletries, coloring books, crayons, sports equipment, whatever you think that boy or girl would like in that age group." She says the trips to donate will be ongoing. "We are overwhelmed with gratitude."
If you would like to donate, you can find Cade through Facebook at Backpacks for the Bahamas.
Drop off locations:
Doctors Depot1516 Cypress Drive, Suite 1Tequesta, FL
Pilates Life StudioNorth Studio 4100 PGA Blvd.Palm Beach Gardens, FL
