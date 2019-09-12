Body of man found in Wellington retention pond identified as man who went missing in 1997

WELLINGTON, Fla. -- The body of a man who went missing in 1997 was recovered from a retention pond in Wellington last month.
Deputies responded to the 3700 block of Moon Bay Circle in regards to a resident finding a submerged vehicle in a retention pond behind his residence.
Upon arrival deputies confirmed there was a vehicle in the pond.
The exterior of the vehicle was heavily calcified and had apparently been submerged for a very long time.
Upon removing the vehicle, human skeletal remains were found inside.
Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.
The vehicle and remains were towed to the Medical Examiner's Office for processing.
On Tuesday, the remains were positively identified as William Earl Moldt, who was reported missing on Nov. 8, 1997.
He was 40 years old at the time he went missing.
According to The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs), on the evening of Nov. 7, 1997, Moldt left a night club at about 11 p.m. He reportedly did not appear intoxicated and left alone in his vehicle.
According to NamUs, he was not a frequent drinker but did have several drinks at the bar.
Moldt had called his girlfriend from the bar at around 9:30 p.m. to say he would be home soon and that was the last contact she had with him.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.