Fort Pierce launching electric scooter share program

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Getting from point A to point B in Fort Pierce is now just a scooter ride away.
The city of Fort Pierce is launching the Treasure Coast's first electric scooter share program Thursday morning at Marina Square.
City leaders says its bike share program has been so successful that city leaders plan to deploy 150 electric scooters.
Fort Pierce will enter into a one-year agreement with Zagster, the fleet management partner for the program, to add an e-scooter share into the fleet. They hope this will bridge transit gaps and create recreation for residents and visitors
There will be a GPS on each scooter, which will allows Zagster to control where people can ride.
Zagster staff will collect, maintain and redeploy the scooters each day at designated locations, which will be available to ride from 7 a.m to 9 p.m.
In order to rent and ride the dockless scooters, you will have to download the SPIN app on your smartphone. There’s a $1 fee to unlock the scooter plus 15 cents per minute to ride. You have to be 18 years or older to ride.
For rider safety, “no ride zones” have been identified at Seaway Drive Bridge (South Bridge), Indian River Drive and inside parking garages.
The map below shows the designated areas for riding, as well as the “no ride zones:”
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.