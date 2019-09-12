‘Ice Breaker’ roller coaster coming to SeaWorld Orlando in Spring 2020

ORLANDO, Fla. — An exciting and thrilling new attraction is coming to SeaWorld Orlando next year!
On Thursday, park officials announced the construction of a new roller coaster, called Ice Breaker, that will open in Spring of 2020.
SeaWorld officials said Ice Breaker is a family-friendly attraction that features four launches, and will take riders both forward and backward at a maximum speed of 52 mph during the 90-second trip.
The attraction, which is currently under construction, has a bright orange track and blue cars.
In addition to Ice Breaker, SeaWorld's sister park, Busch Garden Tampa Bay, announced it's transforming the outdated Gwazi wooden roller coaster in a hybrid that features a steel track with wood supports.
Busch Gardens officials called the renamed Iron Gwazi the tallest, steepest, and fastest hybrid roller coaster in the world.
SeaWorld Orlando hasn't built a new roller coaster since 2016 when Mako debuted, the tallest, faster, and longest coaster in Orlando.
