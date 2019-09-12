Palm Beach Gardens girl kindly welcomes Bahamian student with special sign

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A kindhearted little girl in Palm Beach County made an incredibly generous gesture to welcome a new student from the Bahamas to her classroom.

The School District of Palm Beach County posted the sweet photo on Facebook.

A second grader at Allamanda Elementary School in Palm Beach Gardens made the little boy a sign reading 'Welcom [sic] To America." It also included her version of the American and Bahamian flags.

A school district spokesperson said other students were inspired by the little girl's kindness and have made their own signs for their new classmate.

The school district is now trying to raise $100,000 for the American Red Cross to aid in Bahamas relief efforts. To donate, click here.

