PBSO apprehends burglary, sex battery suspect after fleeing to apartment

WEST PALM BEACH -- A suspect wanted on burglary and sex battery charges Wednesday night was apprehended after fleeing to an apartment Wednesday night.
The Palm Beach Sheriff's Office requested assistance from the West Palm Beach SWAT team to assist with apprehending a "very violent felon."
The suspect fled to an apartment alone in the 800 block of Adams Street while they tried to service him with an arrest warrant.
The area formerly was known as Dunbar Village but in 2017 became known as Paul Laurence Dunbar Senior Complex.
The area was blocked off by crime tape.
