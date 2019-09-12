Port St. Lucie, St. Lucie County first responders train together with a goal to save lives

“Traditionally, fire rescue personnel would wait until a scene is safe and secure before being permitted to enter. Unfortunately, in an active shooter situation, scene security can potentially take hours. And in some cases it only takes minutes for a victim to die from a gunshot wound. The SAVE program allows our EMTs and paramedics to enter an area where the shooter is no longer a threat and we can quickly stop or slow and active bleed, then remove them for more definitive care,” said St. Lucie County Fire District Lieutenant Richard Hall.