Section of West Palm Beach street closed due to hole in the ground
The city tweeted the photo which shows a depression in the ground which has since been fenced off.
By WPTV Webteam | September 12, 2019 at 3:13 PM EDT - Updated September 12 at 3:13 PM

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.-- A hole in the ground is disrupting traffic on a downtown West Palm Beach street.

The city said Rosemary Ave., between Fern and Evernia streets, is closed until further notice.

The city tweeted a photo which shows a depression in the ground which has since been fenced off.

It suggested that drivers use S. Sapodilla Ave., as a north-south alternative and advised pedestrians to use the west sidewalk of Rosemary Ave., between Fern and Evernia streets.

