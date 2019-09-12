Section of West Palm Beach street closed due to hole in the ground

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.-- A hole in the ground is disrupting traffic on a downtown West Palm Beach street.
The city said Rosemary Ave., between Fern and Evernia streets, is closed until further notice.
The city tweeted a photo which shows a depression in the ground which has since been fenced off.
It suggested that drivers use S. Sapodilla Ave., as a north-south alternative and advised pedestrians to use the west sidewalk of Rosemary Ave., between Fern and Evernia streets.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.