Violent crash sends vehicles into front yard of Lantana home

LANTANA, Fla. — A medical helicopter was called to the scene of a violent crash involving at least two vehicles Thursday morning in Lantana.
Chopper 5 was over the scene at 6:45 a.m. and spotted a crashed truck and car in the front yard of a home near Ocean Avenue and Broadway.
Lantana police and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to the scene.
Chopper 5 spotted a Trauma Hawk helicopter landing and later taking off at a nearby parking lot.
The cause of the wreck and the number of people hurt have not been released.
