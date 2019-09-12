Worker hospitalized after construction accident in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A construction accident in Boynton Beach landed a worker in the hospital on Thursday.
According to Boynton Beach Fire Rescue, a wall was being installed on a building within the Town Square project, located in the 200 block of S. Seacrest Blvd., when it slipped and fell.
A worker managed to jump out of the way just in time, but still suffered a leg injury.
Paramedics took him to Delray Medical Center. His condition is unknown.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.