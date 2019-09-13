Boynton Beach company says special spray may help catch criminals

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Repelling criminals with a spray. That's what a Boynton Beach company says they’re doing using what's called a Forensic Tagging System.
The company, CSI Protect, announced on Friday that Raptis Rare Books in Palm Beach will use the synthetic DNA spray technology.
Once triggered, the spray sticks to a suspect’s skin for four to six weeks and even longer on hard surfaces.
"Invariably there will be a crime committed. If that’s the case, the Palm Beach Police Department will have an additional tool a breadcrumb to identify the person who did steal something or burglarize a store," said Joe Maltese, a spokesperson for CSI Protect.
The company said the have documented a 40 to 86 percent reduction in crime in areas where the technology has been deployed.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.