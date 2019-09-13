Local relief cruise preparing to set sail Friday to Grand Bahama

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Inside of SubCulture Coffee in downtown West Palm Beach it’s busy.
“I hope that we can make a change again,” Julien Gremaued said.
There’s a table of men and women taking on an unfamiliar role. Most of them are local business owners and now they’re dedicating their time to helping Bahamians displaced by Hurricane Dorian.
“Without our help it’s very complicated to improve over there,” Gremaued said.
Gremaued is the owner and head chef at Avocado Grill. He’s partnered Cheney Brothers and Golden Food Service to deliver 20,000 meals by cruise ship to people in Grand Bahama Island.
“There is no power on the island, anywhere,” Gremaued said. “So they don’t have refrigerators so conserving food at 90 plus weather is almost impossible so they do need all the food and all the need that we can give them.”
Behind SubCulture Coffee is a warehouse donated by a local business owner. Mattresses, toiletries and food are just a small portion of the supplies that will also go on the cruise ship, Friday.
“When you go from operating a business a week ago to literally operating a non-profit with hundreds of volunteers and cruise ship, I mean just imagine that," said SubCulture Coffee co-owner Sean Scott.
For information on donating to the Bahamas Relief Cruise, click here .
