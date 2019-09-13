Suburban Boca woman dies days after hit-and-run, then run over by second car, who also fled scene

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A more than 50-year marriage was shattered by a hit-and-run crash, and now a husband is pleading for justice after losing his wife.
Henry and Karen Kesner have traveled the world together, and visited more than 110 countries in the past two decades. They were adventure seekers, best friends and husband and wife for 53 years.
“I don’t have her anymore so it’s just hitting me that she won’t come home, we won’t go out to dinner at night,” said Henry Kesner.
Karen passed away Wednesday morning. On Aug. 12, she was hit by a car while in the crosswalk at Palmetto Park Road and Ponderosa Drive in West Boca. Moments later, a second car, making a left, ran over Karen’s body laying in the middle of the road.
“Almost every bone in her body was broke and then trying to fix her...keep her together,” Henry said.
PBSO says both drivers stopped to speak with one another, but they never offered to help and drove away.
“Why didn’t they stay to help? It wouldn’t have changed the outcome I don’t think, but it just makes me feel horrible that they didn’t have the gumption to stay and take their medicine,” Henry said.
Investigators now say they believe one car is a dark gray 2014-15 Toyota Corolla with damage to the lower front bumper, and the second vehicle is a small SUV like a Lexus LX300 or Mazda CX-5 with front end damage.
“We need you to go out there and find these two drivers, find the cars,” Henry said. “We need to catch them and put them in jail.”
Henry was at his wife’s bedside for multiple operations, and was able to speak with her before she passed away.
“I said just hang in there be strong and we had a good life together, we did a lot of stuff we went a lot of places we did things,” Henry said.
The couple had eight trips planned over the next year, which included Australia at Christmas and Africa for their anniversary. Now, sadly, Henry is planning her funeral.
PBSO says once caught, the two drivers will now be facing much stronger charges.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading the new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com .
