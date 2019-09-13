Teenage girl dies in accidental, self-inflicted shooting, police say

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. -- A 16-year-old girl died Thursday in an apparent accidental shooting, according to Palm Springs police.
Officers responded to the 2500 block of Springdale Blvd., south of Forest Hill Boulevard and east of Kirk Road shortly before 2 p.m.
According to police spokesman Edgar Morley, the shooting was both self-inflicted and accidental.
Her family has been notified. Her identity was not released.
