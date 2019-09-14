In viral photo, Montana woman uses hair dryer to stop speeders in her neighborhood

"It's not an official or anything like that for the honorary trooper, which is kind of what I called it. I didn't know what else to do for her, when she's doing something for the community and like she says, she's got grandkids in the area so she's doing something for her grandkids' benefit. The best thing I could think of was give her a trooper hat and a badge to make her look a little more official,” he said.