Florida gas prices could rise 20 cents per gallon this week

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Recent drone attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities could cost you upwards of 20 cents more at the pump.
According to AAA, oil prices surged overnight.
In an effort to balance the market, President Trump authorized the release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
Florida drivers could see gas prices begin to rise anywhere from 5 cents to 20 cents per gallon by the end of the week.
"This is a fluid situation which has quickly ignited, but could also flame out -- depending on how the market responds over the next couple of days," said AAA Auto Club Group spokesman Mark Jenkins in a written statement. "If oil prices hold at current levels, drivers could see gas prices begin to rise anywhere from 5-20 cents by the end of the week."
The state average is $2.40 per gallon, which is three cents less than a week ago and 34 cents less than this time last September.
