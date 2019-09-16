Heartwarming photo shows behavioral health professional calming Boynton Beach student

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A picture on social media is showing the true level of caring, compassion, and kindness that Palm Beach County educators have for their students.
The School District of Palm Beach County posted a photo on Facebook on Monday showing Mr. Addison Smith, a behavioral health professional at Crosspointe Elementary School in Boynton Beach, comforting a VPK student.
In the image, Mr. Smith is sitting with the boy in a hallway, helping him calm down. It's a very personal, touching moment.
Every public school in Palm Beach County has a behavioral health professional on staff this year to help students with a variety of issues like suicide prevention, impacts of substance abuse, depression, mental illness, and more.
In addition, all students in 6th through 12th grades are receiving five hours of mental health education this school year.
Thank you Mr. Smith and all teachers for everything you do each day for our students!
