Mother, 4 children from Marion County missing for 6 weeks

OCALA, Fla. — A Marion County mother and her four children have been missing for six weeks.
According the Marion County Sheriff's Office, Casei Jones, 32, and her four children: Cameron Bowers, 10, Preston Bowers, 5, Mercalli Jones, 2, and Aiyana Jones, 1, were last seen about six weeks ago in the Ocala area.
Her family and friends said they have not seen or heard from her during those six weeks and are concerned for her well being.
She may be driving a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica bearing Florida tag 91SEJ.
If you have any information on the family’s whereabouts, call 911 or the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 732-9111.
