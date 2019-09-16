Police search for suspect at large on Jupiter Island

JUPITER, Fla. -- Jupiter Island Police are searching for a suspect who fled a traffic stop Sunday morning.
At around 9:45 a.m. a suspect was stopped for reckless driving. Police believe the driver was possibly intoxicated.
The suspect refused to give any information and sped away.
The suspect was identified as 18-year-old Ivann Powell.
At one point, police say he let a female passenger out of the car.
Police chased him and he attempted to hit a police cruiser.
He crashed his vehicle and Powell fled on foot.
Officers are searching for him in the vicinity of the 100 block of N. Beach Road.
