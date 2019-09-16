Suspected Florida serial killer arrested in Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said they have scheduled a news conference Monday morning related to a local homicide that could have ties to a Florida serial killer case.
The news conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.
PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the suspect, Robert Hayes, will appear in court Monday morning and faces first-degree murder charges.
PBSO said partnership with the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office, Daytona Beach Police Department, Seventh Judicial Circuit (Office of the State Attorney) and Florida Department of Law Enforcement helped make the arrest.
Hayes is a suspect in the 2016 death of 32-year-old Rachel Elizabeth Bey, whose body was found by workers along the Beeline Highway on March 7, 2016.
WESH-TV in Orlando reported Monday that DNA from a murder case in Palm Beach County could be linked to the homicides of at least two victims in Daytona Beach between 2005 and 2007.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.