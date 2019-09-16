4-year-old boy who donated piggy bank to Dorian victims surprised by ‘Ghostbusters’

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A local 4-year-old who donated his piggy bank to benefit victims impacted by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas received a big surprise Sunday in West Palm Beach.
Andrew Dedrick was wearing a "Ghostbusters" T-shirt when he performed the good deed last week.
After seeing Andrew’s generosity, the " Cat5 Ghostbusters Group " knew they had to do something special for the warm-hearted boy.
Two guys from the Ghostbusters group met Andrew at Dreher Park in the famous Ghostbusters vehicle, Ecto-1, while dressed in full Ghostbusters gear.
"We saw him wearing a 'Ghostbusters' shirt in the interview, and we knew we had to come down and we reached out to you guys and tried to set it all up,” said Robert Bauer of the "Cat5 Ghostbusters Group."
The "Cat5 Ghostbusters" is a non-profit charity organization that helps raise money for children's charities.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.