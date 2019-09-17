Boynton Beach police want help identifying man suspected of using stolen credit cards

Boynton Beach police have turned to social media to try and identify a man accused of theft.
Police say he used stolen credit cards to buy hundreds of dollars in gift cards.
They say he went to several retailers to buy the cards on September 6, 2019.
Police posted video of the man on Facebook and Twitter.
If you recognize him you are asked to call Boynton Beach police at 561-732-8116 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS. You do not have to identify yourself. Police say they want his name, not yours.
