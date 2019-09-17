$168 million Turnpike widening project underway in central Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — If your daily commute takes you on Florida’s Turnpike, plan to head out the door a little earlier because construction is underway for a $168 million widening project.
The Florida Department of Transportation is adding one lane in each direction between the West Palm Beach service plaza and the Lantana toll plaza, which is about 7 miles long.
Construction started Monday north of Boynton Beach Boulevard to north of Lake Worth Road.
FDOT says they will have to reconstruct the Hypoluxo Road Bridge over the Turnpike west of Lake Worth. They say they plan to implement lane closures and detours during off peak hours to minimize delays.
The project also calls for better signage, pavement markings and lighting. There are also plans to build sound walls along residential areas. Nearby residents and businesses may experience periodic construction noise, vibration and dust.
According to FDOT, the project is funded by tolls and concessions revenue. It is expected to be completed by 2024.
