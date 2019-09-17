Podiatrist on trial in Palm Beach County learns his fate

Scott Strolla, a Palm Beach County podiatrist who was on trial after being accused of drugging and raping a woman three years ago, learned his fate Monday.
A jury found him guilty of video voyeurism but could not reach verdicts on one count of sexual battery on a helpless person and one count of sexual battery.
According to his arrest report, Strolla approached the victim at a restaurant on Clematis St. on April 3, 2016, and bought her several drinks.
After that, they went to another bar where Strolla bought the woman a drink "and shortly afterward she felt nauseous," the arrest report stated.
The alleged victim told investigators she woke up at Strolla's house while he was lying on top of her, having intercourse with her. She also said Strolla was taking pictures of her.
Strolla's defense claimed the acts were consensual.
A status check on the case is set for Thursday morning.
