Driver shot along Congress Avenue in West Palm Beach, car riddled with bullet holes

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The West Palm Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting Wednesday morning along Congress Avenue near Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard that sent one person to the hospital.
Sgt. David Lefont said the shooting occurred at 8:38 a.m. along the southbound lanes of the 1700 block of Congress Ave. onto westbound Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.
Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that a man was driving a vehicle in the area when he was targeted by person in a silver-colored vehicle.
Chopper 5 flew over the scene and spotted the victim's car with multiple bullet holes in the driver's side window and front windshield.
The victim was shot and transported by paramedics to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call Detective C. Branch of the West Palm Beach Police Department or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.
No arrests have been made.
