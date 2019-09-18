Former Little League bookkeeper gets 10 months in jail

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. -- The former bookkeeper for a Martin County South Little League pleaded no contest to taking thousands of dollars from the organization Tuesday.
Kandy Penenori was sentenced to 10 months in jail after investigators say she stole nearly $14,000 from Martin County South.
The league had to shut down two years ago, but are back as the Martin County Marlins Little League.
"We're ready to put this behind us and play baseball," says Nichole Ferguson, the treasurer for the Martin County Marlins Little League. "The parents, they all wanted justice: for our kids, for our players, our boys and girls. She stole from them and this is definitely justice for our players."
During her sentencing, Penenori was asked about the transactions investigators say she made with the league's money, at FPL, Walmart prescriptions, and GroupOn. The State Attorney's Office says there were more than 85 transactions in all.
Penenori denied many of the transactions, and could not recall details about others. She did tell the court she "did not mean to hurt anyone."
After hearing her answers, the judge told Penenori he thought her credibility was questionable, and ordered her to pay all the money back.
She has four years to pay the money back, while serving her probation.
The Martin County Marlins have their first game this Saturday.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.