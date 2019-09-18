2 people taken to hospital after shooting in western Boynton Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said two people were taken to the hospital after both were shot Wednesday morning in western Boynton Beach.
The shooting occurred just before 6 a.m. in the 2300 block of NW 17th Ave., which is just off Gateway Boulevard near Congress Avenue, at the Sand and Sea development.
Chopper 5 flew over the scene at 6:15 a.m. and spotted multiple law enforcement officers in the area.
When deputies arrived, they found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds and both were transported to a local hospital for treatment. PBSO said their conditions are unknown.
Detectives said they are not looking for any other people involved in the shooting.
PBSO said more information will be released when it becomes available.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.