Juvenile arrested after Snapchat threat to Bak, Roosevelt schools in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The West Palm Beach Police Department said Thursday morning they arrested a juvenile overnight after investigating a social media threat to two schools.
Sgt. David Lefont said in a written statement that the Palm Beach County School District Police Department and West Palm Beach Police investigated threats against Bak and Roosevelt schools that were posted on Snapchat.
Detectives located the male juvenile suspect, who Lefont said confessed to making the threat but claimed it was a hoax. The boy was arrested by school police without incident.
Police said the schools are safe, but there will be additional police presence at both schools.
Palm Beach County School District spokeswoman Julie Houston Trieste said the gun posted to Snapchat was fake and from a gaming console.
Lefont wants to remind the public that making online threats is not a joke, and offenders will be charged.
