Pair arrested after discovery of $2M in counterfeit goods, Palm Beach Co. Sheriff’s Office says

Authorities say investigators arrested two people following the discovery of more than $2 million in counterfeit merchandise in Palm Beach County.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says private merchandise investigators from A Action Investigations contacted the department on Wednesday and said a man was selling a huge amount of fake Rolex watches under a woman's name through the LetGo app.
PBSO secured a warrant and said a search of a home turned up several counterfeit watches and bags. In all, investigators said they recovered $2,399,400 in counterfeit property.
Records show detectives arrested 32-year-old Steven Michael Price, and 37-year-old Deva Overman of Boynton Beach. Both face counterfeiting charges and Price faces an addition weapons-related charge, according to jail records.
Price is a U.S. Navy veteran. In court on Thursday, a judge ordered Price and Overman to not have any contact with each other.
