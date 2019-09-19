Publix Chicken Tender Subs are on sale for $6.99

We just figured out your lunch order for the next few days!
Publix's beloved Chicken Tender Sub is now on sale through next Wednesday, Sept. 25 for just $6.99. They normally cost $8.99.
The Are Publix Chicken Tender Subs On Sale? Facebook page broke the exciting news on Thursday.
Keep in mind, this deal only applies to the Chicken Tender Sub, not other Pub Subs.
