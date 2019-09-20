‘Operation Green Light’: Get your license back, save on fees on Oct. 19

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County drivers, listen up.
On Oct. 19, drivers have the chance to get their license back and save on fees for overdue traffic tickets and outstanding court fines.
The clerk’s office said they are waiving collection agency fees –- some as high as 40 percent –- for anyone who pays off their court obligations in full or signs up for a monthly payment plan.
Those who pay their debts or go on a monthly payment plan will also be able to reinstate their suspended driver’s license in most cases.
Visit one of our four courthouse locations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. during this one-day event called "Operation Green Light":
205 N. Dixie Highway, Room 2.23, West Palm Beach
3188 PGA Boulevard, Room 1203, Palm Beach Gardens
200 W. Atlantic Avenue, Room 1S-124, Delray Beach
2950 State Road 15, Room S-100, Belle GladeClerk’s offices throughout Florida will be hosting "Operation Green Light" events from Oct. 12-19. For information on paying court obligations and traffic tickets issued outside of Palm Beach County, drivers should contact the clerk’s office in that jurisdiction.
