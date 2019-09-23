Children raise money for kids affected by Dorian in Bahamas

JENSEN BEACH, Fla.--- Some youngsters on the Treasure Coast spent part of their weekend helping Bahamian children affected by Hurricane Dorian.
7-year-old twins Nikko and Lucca along with some of their friends held a "Lemonade for Love" fundraiser in Jensen Beach.
After seeing the images of the devastation the hurricane inflicted on the Bahamas, they immediately thought of the fears, needs and hopes of children there who had lost everything. So Nikko and Lucca were eager to raise money to help.
"These kids are so amazing. They really kind of came up with this and decided they wanted to find a way that they could give back. Being young, and not having the ability to go over there and help, this is what they decided was a great way to give back,"said Lemonade Kids Jensen Beach co-founder Brittany Holdy.
In just a few hours, the children raised more than $1,000.
