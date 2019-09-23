3 dead in Port St. Lucie murder/suicide, police say

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Three people are dead in Port St. Lucie after a man fatally shot his wife, her boyfriend, and then himself, according to police.
Saturday at 11:03 p.m., St. Lucie County Dispatch received a call from an adult male in the 3200 block of SW Constellation Road.
The man told dispatch he just shot his wife and her boyfriend and there were two children inside the home.
Port St. Lucie police officers arrived at the house and found an adult male dead from an apparent gunshot wound at the back patio of the house.
The Port St. Lucie SWAT team cleared the house and found the bodies of a man and woman and two juveniles asleep in their beds.
"On the back porch it was all quiet and then about 11:02 I hear a boom," said a neighbor.
She said she remembered the time because she immediately looked at her watch. "And it kind of startled me and I kept reading and then it happened again at 11:05 I heard another one so at that point I went inside because I knew something wasn't right around here."
The investigation is being handled by Port St. Lucie Crime Scene Investigators along with the assistance of the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Crime Scene Unit.
The children were removed from the home and placed in the care of the Department of Children and Families.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
