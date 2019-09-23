3 pedestrians injured when struck at crosswalk in Lantana

LANTANA, Fla. -- A woman and two children were hospitalized with serious and critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Lantana.
According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, 55-year-old Oscar Augusto Calix Chirinos was driving a 2010 Toyota Tacoma at 8:09 p.m. and while exiting a development he began turning left to travel north on Congress Avenue.
Chirinos, who was operating his vehicle without a license, failed to identify three pedestrians, a woman and two children who were properly crossing Congress Avenue from west to east within the pedestrian crosswalk, and struck them.
35-year-old Maria Francisco Tomas of Lantana, along with two children, one 2-years-old and the other approximately 6-years old, were hospitalized.
Tomas sustained critical injuries and the children both sustained serious injuries.
