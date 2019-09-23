Police: Boynton Beach officer saves woman who was choking

A Boynton Beach police officer is being singled out for coming to the aid of a woman in distress at a restaurant.
The 82-year-old woman began choking on a piece of broccoli Sunday night at a Golden Corral, the department said.
Officer Chris Schalk, who was working an off-duty detail, began performing the Heimlich maneuver, according to department.
Police said the woman was pale and her lips were turning blue because she could not breathe.
Police said after 3-4 abdominal thrusts the broccoli was dislodged and she was able to once again breathe.
