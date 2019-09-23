Potentially threatening photo prompts extra security at Palm Beach Central High School

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla.-- There will be extra security at Palm Beach Central High School Monday.
The school district said the decision came after a potentially threatening photo was posted on Snapchat.
The district said no specific threat was made to the school.
The administration sent the following phone message to parents:
Hello Palm Beach Central parents and guardians. This is principal Darren Edgecomb.
This morning your child will notice an increased police presence on our campus, the decision to increase security was made out of an abundance of caution.
Last night, a few people notified authorities, through the Fortify Florida app, that a potentially threatening photo was posted on Snapchat.
Police are attempting to identify the person who posted the image.
Based upon current information, no threat was made against Palm Beach Central High School.
Police will continue to investigate. Thank you to the numerous parents, students and community members for alerting us of this possible threat.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.