West Palm woman claims $1M in scratch-off game, Florida Lottery says

Shopping was not only a pleasure but lucrative for a West Palm Beach woman.
The Florida Lottery says 30-year-old Abbe Roth bought a million dollar winning scratch-off ticket at the Publix at 10130 Northlake Boulevard.
She recently claimed her prize winnings in Tallahassee.
She was playing the FLORIDA 100X THE CASH Scratch-Off game, according to the lottery which said Roth chose a one-time lump-sum payment of $770,000.00.
The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket, the lottery said.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.