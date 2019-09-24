Man sentenced to life after jury murder conviction in Boca

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Samuel Magic Walker was found guilty Monday of first-degree murder in the Jan. 4, 2013, shooting of bartender Rafael Rodriguez in Boca Raton.
Circuit Judge Joseph Marx sentenced Walker, 34, of Lauderdale Lakes, to life in prison for murder with a firearm while wearing a mask, the mandatory sentence for the crime in Florida. In addition, Marx gave Walker six counts of life in prison for robbery with a firearm while wearing a mask.
Two other men are charged with first-degree murder and robbery for the Jan. 4, 2013, death of Rodriguez at Josephine's Italian Restaurant.
Quinton Redell Sylvestre and Adalberto Junior Montalvo remain in the Palm Beach County jail. No trial date has been scheduled for them.
Security footage in restaurant shows at least two masked men force their way in.
Walker's DNA was found on a stolen watch and on the murder weapon.
