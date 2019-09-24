Nine men arrested in drug/prostitution sting in Greenacres

GREENACRES, Fla. -- George Morales has lived here for 25 years.
He says the value of homes in his neighborhood are going down."Anytime you get out with your wife or your kids, you see people outside giving drugs and the prostitutes outside," he said. "The granddaughter anytime she comes she says 'grandpa, grandpa there are people outside.' "
Luis Uribe lives near Military Trail south of Purdy Lane. "I always leave the house around four o'clock in the morning to work," he said. "And I always see them men and women."
Over the weekend, the Sheriff's Office did a drug and prostitution sting. Eight men and a juvenile were arrested, charged with soliciting another to commit prostitution.
The community is glad something is being done. George said, "I think it's about time, I think so."
The Sheriff's Office says they've done about half a dozen stings this year between Lake Worth and Greenacres.
